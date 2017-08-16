Chick-fil-A Selects Owner of Franchise in Grand Forks

Guy Wentink and family will run first north dakota restaurant

GRAND FORKS, ND — It’s not just another chain restaurant.

“More of a community-based-know-your-neighbor-type-get-to-know-each-other seems to be the type of business that they are and the type of business that we are here at Texas Roadhouse too,” said Kalen Carver, owner of neighboring restaurant, Texas Roadhouse.

Chick–fil–A has chosen Guy Wentink to be the owner of its first restaurant in North Dakota.

He said he’ll make sure his restaurant reflects the values of the area.

“We’re going to be a part of this community,” Wentink said. “When you come to this restaurant, you’ll see the Wentink family working very single day.”

Wentink worked in marketing for 30 years, but was eventually bit by the Chick–fil–A bug.

After working his nine to five job in North Carolina, he worked at the restaurant part–time.

“I just watched that operation, how it impacted and influenced the guests that came in and I said ‘one of these days, I’m going to be a part of this organization,'” Wentink said.

Each of the Wentink’s children had their first job at Chick–fil–A and will help their father in leadership roles at the new Grand Forks location.

The family will also help people in the community get into those roles, as well.

“We would love to help develop them in any direction they want to go,” Wentink said. “We’re going to create a leadership culture here at this restaurant and we serve with hospitality service hearts.”

Chick–fil–A is hiring 100 full and part time employees.

Sixty percent of Chick–fil–A’s volume comes through the drive thru and that’s where the magic happens.

Neighbors are already optimistic the business is in town.

“Business promotes business,” Carver said. “The more we have going on, the more draw we have to Grand Forks.”

You’ll get more than chicken walking into the restaurant when it opens.

“It’s like walking into a family,” Wentink said.

You’ll get some new relatives too.