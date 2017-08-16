Demetrius Carr Ready to Take the Reins of MSUM Football

Carr is the expected starting quarterback in 2017.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM is preparing for what could be its most successful football season in recent memory.

The Dragons bring back significant talent from the team that went 7-4 a year ago.

On the offensive side, quarterback Demetrius Carr is not battling for a starting job for the first time.

After Jake Hodge was injured last year, it opened the door for an expanded role for Carr, and he thrived.

Head coach Steve Laqua is hoping that a full season in the starting role will benefit everyone.

“If you look at last year, when Jake had that injury that kind of ended the last four or five games, that’s really when you saw Demetrius take off,” Laqua said. “I think that when you have the school’s all-time leading passer next to you — whether he’s starting or not — there’s always something in the back of your mind saying ‘oh, is it me or not?’ I felt like that kind of took him forward, and he’s just been going forward ever since.”

The Dragons open the season Sept. 2 against Augustana.