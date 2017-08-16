Fargo Businessman Enters Race for U.S. House of Representatives

FARGO, ND — North Dakota Democrats have their first candidate for the states lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ben Hanson, a broker with Archer Real Estate Services in Fargo, says he believes that North Dakota deserves a congressman who will focus on the needs of hard-working North Dakotans.

Hanson went to Fargo South and graduated from MSUM.

He would face Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer in the 2018 election if Cramer decides to seek a 4th term in the house.

