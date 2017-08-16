Healthy Back to School Lunch Ideas

Naturopathic Doctor, Andrea Hillstad, Gives an Example of What to Pack Your Kid This School Year
Jackie Kelly

WEST FARGO, ND — It’s almost time to go back to school, which means it’s almost time to start packing your kids’ lunch.

Dr. Andrea Hillstad, a naturopathic doctor who works out of West Fargo, shows examples on how to pack a healthy lunch.

She said a good snack is apple nachos topped with date sauce, almond butter, raspberries and chocolate.

As for lunch, she recommended making a banana almond butter rollup with fruits, veggies and seaweed.

“When you get your kids to eat healthy foods early on in life, that sets them up to have a healthy adulthood,” Dr. Hillstad said. “Everything that you’re giving them now is going into their growing bodies and it creating the foundation for their health later on in life.”

Hillstad said when eating fruits and vegetables, it’s best to try and eat the colors of the rainbow.

Related Post

Local Brewery Serves Peanut Butter and Jelly for a...
Rosey’s Brings Grilled Cheese Bistro to Down...
Hornbacher’s Presents Big Check to the Unite...
Former First Lady Serves Lunch to Children with Gr...

You Might Like

Chick-fil-A Selects Owner of Franchise in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND -- It's not just another chain restaurant. "More of a community-based-know-your-neighbor-type-get-to-know-each-other seems to be the type of business that they are and the type of business that we are here at…

New Bicycle Playground Opens in Madison Park

FARGO, ND -- The Fargo Park District has teamed up with Legacy Children's Foundation and Scheel's to open the new bicycle playground at Madison Park. A ribbon cutting ceremony is celebrating the change and…

2017 State of Technology Conference in Fargo

FARGO, ND -- Senator John Hoeven is hosting the 2017 State of Technology Conference in Fargo. "When people talk about hot spots for technology, growth and development, innovation, new startups, we want them talking…