Moorhead’s Matt Cullen Rejoining Wild for his 20th Season

Cullen is coming off of two Stanley Cup championships with Pittsburgh
Keith Albertson

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Former Moorhead Spud Matt Cullen is deciding to put off retirement for at least another season.

Cullen signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $1 million with a possible $700,000 in bonuses.

The 40-year-old centerman is coming off of two Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

His 19-year NHL career has been spent across eight teams, including a three-season stint with the Wild from 2010-2013.

Last year, Minnesota finished second in the Central Division but was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

