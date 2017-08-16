New Bicycle Playground Opens in Madison Park

The bicycle playground was created to provide a safe and positive environment for children to enjoy
Jessie Cohen

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Park District has teamed up with Legacy Children’s Foundation and Scheel’s to open the new bicycle playground at Madison Park.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is celebrating the change and growth that is happening in the Madison Park community.

The playground is a place for bicycle riders to show off their skills.

There’s also a public art installation on display.

“Because of you, the face of every child and adult that enters this park, will enter with a smile,” said Mary Jean Dehne, who is the executive director of the Legacy Children’s Foundation. “Because it is a beautiful safe place for people to be and to play. Madison is now the best place on earth for kids.”

The group said this project was not just built as an amenity, but was built to create a community and build togetherness.

