Relief Fund Set Up for Drought-Stricken Producers

WEST FARGO, ND -- Crews in West Fargo work to clean up after a water main break. It happened on Ninth Avenue West near Sheyenne Street. Water was restored to the area after 3 o'clock this afternoon. However, 9th…
NORTH DAKOTA -- Politicians on both sides of the aisle say President Trump's comments about the violence in Charlottesville are dividing Americans. We asked Republican U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota for…
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- The Alexandria Police Department is still asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 8. Jasmine Block was last seen around 10:30 p.m. that night at her home on…