Relief Fund Set Up for Drought-Stricken Producers

Donations will be distributed early next year, with applications being accepted through the end of this year
TJ Nelson

 

NORTH DAKOTA — A relief fund has been established for producers hit hard by drought.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and its foundation have established the Hope for the Heartland Drought Relief Fund.

Donations will be distributed early next year, with applications being accepted through the end of this year.

The North Dakota Corn Growers Association and Corn Utilization Council are urging farmers to provide free or low-cost corn grazing or corn stalk bales to ranchers.

Most of North Dakota is in some stage of drought.

