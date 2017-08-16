Rewards Offered for Information in Bloomington Mosque Bombing

TJ Nelson

 

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information in the bombing of a mosque in Bloomington.

They say finding whoever was responsible for the August 5 explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center remains its “top priority.”

The explosion happened early on a Saturday just before morning prayers and caused extensive damage to the imam’s office.

No one was hurt.

Muslim advocacy groups and Twin Cities’ mosques are separately offering a combined $24,000 reward.

