Rewards Offered for Information in Bloomington Mosque Bombing

Muslim advocacy groups and Twin Cities' mosques are separately offering a combined $24,000 reward

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information in the bombing of a mosque in Bloomington.

They say finding whoever was responsible for the August 5 explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center remains its “top priority.”

The explosion happened early on a Saturday just before morning prayers and caused extensive damage to the imam’s office.

No one was hurt.

