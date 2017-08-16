Senators Heitkamp and Hoeven Weigh in on President Trump’s Charlottesville Comments

TJ Nelson

NORTH DAKOTA — Politicians on both sides of the aisle say President Trump’s comments about the violence in Charlottesville are dividing Americans.

We asked Republican U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota for his response.

“We need to condemn any type of neo-Nazi or white supremacist group any kind of bigotry or racism,” Sen. Hoeven said. “That’s what I said Monday and the message is the same.”

On Monday, Hoeven told us the president should have been very clear in condemning the neo-Nazi group.

It’s a sentiment echoed by his Democratic colleague.

“When you are dealing with neo-Nazis and white supremacists, it should not be that hard to say they have no place in American society,” Sen. Heitkamp said.

President Trump on Tuesday again blamed “both sides” for the violence in Charlottesville.

His statements caused many CEO’s to resign a pair of White House advisory councils, which he is now ending.

