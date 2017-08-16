Grafton’s Tom Campbell Announces 2018 Race for the U.S. Senate

The potato farmer says he wants to bring "conservative, North Dakota values to Washington D.C.''

GRAFTON, ND — The 2018 race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Heidi Heitkamp begins.

“What Tom Campbell started with a combine and a prayer is a true North Dakota success story,” the video states. “Hundreds of jobs, one of America’s biggest potato farms. Tom Campbell. Hard working. Conservative. Outsider. Exactly what North Dakota needs in Washington.”

Republican State Sen. Tom Campbell of Grafton has launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Heitkamp hasn’t officially announced her re-election plans, but has stockpiled $3 million for a run.

A spokesman for Heitkamp declined to comment about Campbell’s announcement.