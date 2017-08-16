Grafton’s Tom Campbell Announces 2018 Race for the U.S. Senate

The potato farmer says he wants to bring "conservative, North Dakota values to Washington D.C.''
TJ Nelson

GRAFTON, ND — The 2018 race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Heidi Heitkamp begins.

“What Tom Campbell started with a combine and a prayer is a true North Dakota success story,” the video states. “Hundreds of jobs, one of America’s biggest potato farms. Tom Campbell. Hard working. Conservative. Outsider. Exactly what North Dakota needs in Washington.”

Republican State Sen. Tom Campbell of Grafton has launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

The potato farmer says he wants to bring “conservative, North Dakota values to Washington D.C.”

Sen. Heitkamp hasn’t officially announced her re-election plans, but has stockpiled $3 million for a run.

A spokesman for Heitkamp declined to comment about Campbell’s announcement.

Related Post

FTC Hoping to Block Sanford Health’s Buyout ...
Grand Forks Woman Makes Plea in Drug Trafficking M...
Horses and Cattle Returned to Gladstone Rancher Ac...
KVRR’s Weekend Crew Takes on the Cardboard S...

You Might Like

Chick-fil-A Selects Owner of Franchise in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND -- It's not just another chain restaurant. "More of a community-based-know-your-neighbor-type-get-to-know-each-other seems to be the type of business that they are and the type of business that we are here at…

New Bicycle Playground Opens in Madison Park

FARGO, ND -- The Fargo Park District has teamed up with Legacy Children's Foundation and Scheel's to open the new bicycle playground at Madison Park. A ribbon cutting ceremony is celebrating the change and…

2017 State of Technology Conference in Fargo

FARGO, ND -- Senator John Hoeven is hosting the 2017 State of Technology Conference in Fargo. "When people talk about hot spots for technology, growth and development, innovation, new startups, we want them talking…