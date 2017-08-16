Water Main Break Shuts Down Traffic Until Friday

If you live in that neighborhood, you'll still be able to drive through.

WEST FARGO, ND — Crews in West Fargo work to clean up after a water main break.

It happened on Ninth Avenue West near Sheyenne Street.

Water was restored to the area after 3 o’clock this afternoon.

However, 9th Avenue West will be closed to through traffic from Sheyenne Street to 2nd Street West until the end of the week while crews continue to clean up the area.

