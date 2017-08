Water Main Break in West Fargo

Crews are responding to a water main break in West Fargo near the intersection of Sheyenne Street and Ninth Avenue West.

According to the City of West Fargo’s Facebook page:

Water is shut off in this area, and the street is closed from Sheyenne Street to Second Street West while crews work on the break.

Crews say they expect to have the area clear by 4:00p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.