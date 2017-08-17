Lemonade Stand Helps Dogs at a Moorhead Car Dealership

One of the dogs has apparently become a local celebrity

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Several dogs stopped by Muscatell Subaru in Moorhead and they weren’t there to buy a new car.

Pooches from 4 Luv of Dog animal rescue showed up for Y-94’s final Lemonade Stand of the summer.

Proceeds go to the rescue while visitors got free engraved name tags for their pets.

They had many people throughout the afternoon bring their animals to mingle with the other dogs.

Rescue officials brought a pup that they said became somewhat of a local celebrity.

“We have a pitbull here today and we have a one of a kind breed that we don’t know exactly what he is,” said Heidi Messmer with 4 Luv Of Dog. “So it kind of raises awareness that there are all kinds of dogs out there that do need adopting that are available.”

To find out more about Yolanda, Scrappy and the rescue’s other animals, click here.