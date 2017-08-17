Arrest Made In North Fargo Stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was stabbed during a fight at Roosevelt Park at 10th Street and 12th Avenue North in Fargo.

Sargent Troy Hannig says police responded to the call shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was transported to Essentia Hospital with stab wounds to a leg and hand.

The injuries are non-critical.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

31-year old Muhammad Nakalai is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

The two are acquaintances.