Concordia Football Working to Fill Holes at Offensive Line

The Cobbers graduated four starting offensive linemen from 2016

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia College returns a lot of talent at skill positions from last season.

The Cobbers bring back their starting quarterback, their two star running backs and seven starters from the defense.

One position where Concordia will lack a lot of depth is at the offensive line, where four starters from 2016 graduated.

Senior running back Jason Montonye relies on the offensive line for his production, but he says he’s not worried about the youth of this year’s group.

“I think we have the guys and the talent to put together a good offensive line,” Montonye said. “I have faith in them. I think they can do it. I think the key is the chemistry, but we definitely have the talent to replace those guys. It’ll be a challenge, but I think we’re up for the challenge.”

The Cobbers are coming off a year where they went 7-3 in the MIAC.