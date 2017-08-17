Death Investigation Underway in Stutsman County

TJ Nelson

 

STREETER, ND — The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man submerged in a vehicle near Streeter.

They responded early Wednesday to a report of suspicious vehicle tracks near a body of water and sent in a dive team.

Around 1 P.M., they received a report of a missing man in the Streeter area.

A K9 team and airplane helped search the area.

The vehicle and body of a 25-year-old man were found by the dive team last night around 8:30.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The man’s name has not been released.

