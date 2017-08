Lakeville Man Sentenced in Death of Minnesota Woman Found in Cass County

Timothy Barr is sentenced to seven years in prison

CASS COUNTY, ND — A judge has sentenced a Lakeville man in the death of a Minnesota woman.

Barr plead guilty to leaving the scene of an accident that caused the death of 45-year-old Michelle Newell of Vadnais Heights.

A manslaughter charge was dismissed.

Newell’s body was found in rural Cass County in early December.

Barr lead authorities to the area where the remains were found.

He said he accidentally ran over Newell’s body with his car.

Barr was given credit for serving nearly nine months.