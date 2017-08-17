Moorhead Businesses Vandalized on Main Avenue

Five Windows at Walgreens and 99 Bottles in Moorhead were Shot

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Shattered glass and destroyed windows. That’s what employees from local businesses on Main Avenue in Moorhead found when they arrived to work early this morning.

“It appears that someone is responsible for shooting what looks like a pellet gun or a BB gun into about 5 different windows on the south side of Walgreens as well as 99 Bottles,” said Lieutenant Tory Jacobson of the Moorhead Police Department.

Jacobson said although no one was hurt or injured, both businesses have a large mess to clean and an even bigger bill to pay.

“It’s unfortunate it when you arrive at your place of business and you discover this large amount of damage, very costly, so it’s one of those things that’s disheartening and unfortunately we have victims that are going to have a financial loss here,” said Jacobson.

Neither employees from Walgreens nor 99 Bottles wanted to comment on the incident.

As of now, police are turning to the public to determine who is responsible for the vandalism.

“It’s someone making a poor choice overnight to do this type of activity, but something like this we’re hoping either someone knows about or learns about and provides the tip that we need to try and find who’s responsible,” said Jacobson.

If you saw something suspicious or know anything about the vandalism, Moorhead Police is urging you to contact them.