MSUM Move In Day 2017

students get ready for new school year with welcome week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Some would say college is the best four years of your life.

For many students at MSUM, their journey is just beginning.

“I’m super excited for new friends, new adventures and the bunch of different classes I’ll be taking,” said freshman Ruth Goedtke.

MSUM’s welcome week is here, bringing new and returning students to campus.

The Dragon Move-In Crew, made up of faculty, students and alumni, helped students settle into their dorms.

According to MSUM marketing and communications director David Wahlberg, freshmen couldn’t have picked a better time to attend the university.

“Enrollment from the Fargo-Moorhead community has expanded exponentially,” Wahlberg said. “This is a very exciting time for the university and it’s an exciting time for these freshmen.”

While many students are returning to campus, others are moving in for the first time.

It means parents are left with an empty nest.

Cindy Byklum and her husband have a twin daughter and son starting their freshman year at MSUM.

Because the twins are their only children, the Byklum’s will now be empty nesters.

“I’m really excited for them, but at the same time, I’m very emotional obviously,” Cindy said. “Hopefully my husband will be there for me through this because it’s going to be very weird.”

Riley Byklum is going to MSUM for elementary education, while his sister Jordyn is majoring in business administration.

He said MSUM was his idea.

“I decided to go to MSUM and she followed me. If you can say that,” Riley said.

No matter the reason freshmen chose MSUM, one day, they may be as impacted by the university as Wahlberg.

“This university has that emotional piece of my heart and always will,” Wahlberg said.

Students won’t just be a part of the university, MSUM will become a part of them.