MSUM’S Planetarium Holding Eclipse Event on Campus

They ordered 10,000 protective eye glasses for the big event and they are all gone

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM’s Planetarium and Bookstore have run out of protective eye glasses for the eclipse on Monday.

According to USA Today, stores across the country have sold out of special eclipse-watching glasses as well.

MSUM will hold its eclipse viewing event on Monday between 11:30 am and 2 p.m.

They will have two telescope stations using solar filters set up along with eight stations utilizing shared eclipse glasses for safe viewing.