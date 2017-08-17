NDSU Holds 15th Annual Bison Fan Day

NDSU will hold another Fan Day in the coming months to celebrate its Winter Sports

FARGO, ND — There’s only one place you can rub shoulders with NDSU’s athletes, take on the bouncy houses with Thundar and get some free gear to kick off the 2017 season…Fan Day!

“Fan Day is a 15 year event that we’ve been holding here at the Fargodome,” said Troy Goergen, the Senior Associate Athletics Director. “It’s just an opportunity for us to get to see the fans prior to the start of the fall season. We have volleyball, football, and soccer out here signing autographs, inflatable games, free posters, free yard signs. It’s just a great opportunity to come out and kick off the fall sports season here at North Dakota State.”

One of the biggest reasons Fan Day is so successful…the Bison fan base, of course!

“It’s Bison Nation,” said Justin Fordi, Midco’s Director of Public Affairs. “This is one of the most passionate fan bases anywhere in college football bar none. We see this evidence by Fan Day and all the people that show up for events like this or College GameDay.”

“Extremely passionate. We’ve seen the way they travel. We’ve seen the way they support us at home,” said Goergen. “We’re always surprised but we shouldn’t be because of the way they support us. We’re just very appreciative that they come to events like this.”

“We’re all just die-hard fans,” said Bison Fan Dan Bruns. “There’s so many of us that just support the team and it’s a good community.”

And with the season starting in just a few weeks, Bison fans have one thing left to say:

“Go Bison and we’re on our way to Frisco! The countdown starts right now,” said Bison Fan Scott Halmrast.

