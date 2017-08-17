Are You Putting Yourself at Risk for Severe Eye Infections?

The CDC is warning you not to have risky behavior when it comes to your contacts

NATIONAL — Contact lens wearers, this story is for you.

Risky behaviors are listed as sleeping, napping and swimming with your contacts in, but it also lists a couple of things most people don’t want others to know.

Some people report reusing solution, rinsing lenses in tap water or putting them in your mouth for a so-called quick clean.

The CDC says 85 percent of people who wear contacts practice one or more of these behaviors and while serious outbreaks of eye infections are rare, they occur most often in people who wear contacts.