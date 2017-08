Rep. Cramer Heading to Kazakhstan

Members of the presidential delegation will attend an energy expo in the country later this month

WASHINGTON D.C. — North Dakota U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer said he’ll join federal Energy Secretary Rick Perry and others on a trip to Kazakhstan.

Members of the presidential delegation will attend an energy expo in the country later this month.

Cramer said he’ll work to promote American energy at the Expo 2017 global fair.

The Republican is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.