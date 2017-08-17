Suspect Arrested in Late Night Stabbing in Fargo

MSUM Move In Day 2017
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Some would say college is the best four years of your life. For many students at MSUM, their journey is just beginning. "I'm super excited for new friends, new adventures and…
FARGO, ND — A man was stabbed last night during a fight at Roosevelt Park at 10th Street and 12th Avenue North in Fargo.
The suspect was arrested at the scene.
Mohammad Nakalai, 31, is facing a charge of aggravated assault.
Police responded to the call shortly before 10 o’clock.
The victim was transported to Essentia with stab wounds to a leg and hand.
The injuries are non-critical.
The two men knew each other.