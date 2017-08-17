Suspect Arrested in Late Night Stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, ND — A man was stabbed last night during a fight at Roosevelt Park at 10th Street and 12th Avenue North in Fargo.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Mohammad Nakalai, 31, is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Police responded to the call shortly before 10 o’clock.

The victim was transported to Essentia with stab wounds to a leg and hand.

The injuries are non-critical.

The two men knew each other.