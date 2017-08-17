Upscale Living Community Features Variety of Amenities for Residents

Bethany holds open house to sell fourteen apartments

FARGO, ND — If you’re 55 or older and looking for a place to live, Bethany Grace Point apartments might be the place for you.

Bethany held an open house to offer tours of the floor plans and services they offer their residents.

The upscale living community on 42nd Street South in Fargo has 14 open apartments.

Amenities including a diner, movie theater, hair salon, chapel and pharmacy are all right in the apartment complex.

“It really is a nice opportunity for those who may no longer want to take care of the mowing and the painting and the snow removal,” said Grant Richardson, Bethany development and community relations associate. “There are other activities they can spend time with and then as their needs change and they need more help down the road, they’ve got priority to move into higher levels of care. ”

Bethany on 42nd opened last October with 58 apartment units.

They will host another open house at the same location on September 7.