What is a Solar Eclipse?

Partial Solar Eclipse Coming Monday to Red River Valley
Scott Sincoff

Meteorologist Scott Sincoff explains what a solar eclipse is and how we can be safe during the event on Monday, August 21st:

Related Post

The Solar Eclipse: Watch Out for the Animal Kingdo...
Moorhead Underpass has a “Better Than 50-50 ...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Lending a Hand ...
UPDATED: Authorities Give the All Clear in Park Ra...

You Might Like

Barcelona Police Treating Van Accident As Terror Attack

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) _ Spain's El Pais newspaper: Barcelona police treating van incident as a terror attack.   Spain's El Pais newspaper, citing police sources, says the two perpetrators of the van crash in Barcelona are holed up in a…

Arrest Made In North Fargo Stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - A man was stabbed during a fight at Roosevelt Park at 10th Street and 12th Avenue North in Fargo. Sargent Troy Hannig says police responded to the call shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was…

Chick-fil-A Selects Owner of Franchise in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND -- It's not just another chain restaurant. "More of a community-based-know-your-neighbor-type-get-to-know-each-other seems to be the type of business that they are and the type of business that we are here at…