What is a Solar Eclipse?

Barcelona Police Treating Van Accident As Terror Attack
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) _ Spain's El Pais newspaper: Barcelona police treating van incident as a terror attack. Spain's El Pais newspaper, citing police sources, says the two perpetrators of the van crash in Barcelona are holed up in a…
Arrest Made In North Fargo Stabbing
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - A man was stabbed during a fight at Roosevelt Park at 10th Street and 12th Avenue North in Fargo. Sargent Troy Hannig says police responded to the call shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was…
Chick-fil-A Selects Owner of Franchise in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, ND -- It's not just another chain restaurant. "More of a community-based-know-your-neighbor-type-get-to-know-each-other seems to be the type of business that they are and the type of business that we are here at…