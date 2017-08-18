Alexander Strikes out 10, RedHawks Shutout Winnipeg

T. Alexander threw 7 shutout innings for the RedHawks.

FARGO, N.D. — Tyler Alexander picked up his sixth win on the season as the RedHawks defeated Winnipeg 1-0 Friday night.

Alexander threw seven innings and struck out 10 Goldeyes batters in the RedHawks victory. Brandon Tierney knocked in Yhoxian Medina in the 5th inning to score the only run of the game. With the victory Fargo-Moorhead pulls within 3.5 games of the division leading Goldeyes.

The two will play again Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field.