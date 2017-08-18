Coach of the Week: NDSU Defensive Coordinator Matt Entz

Entz helped the Bison to allow the 5th-fewest points in the FCS last season

FARGO, N.D. — One of the main staples for a North Dakota State football team is the defense.

The Bison are all about winning low-scoring games instead of shootouts.

Leading the way for NDSU is the man with the headset, Matt Entz, who is in his fourth year with the program as the defensive coordinator.

Entz is dealing with the challenge of filling a large hole at defensive end after Greg Menard tore his ACL during fall camp.

The Bison open the season at home against Mississippi Valley State on Sept. 2.