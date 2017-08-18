Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Pinhole Projector

Fun, Easy, Kid-Friendly Science Experiments

Solar eclipse viewers have become hard to find in the Red River Valley.

But if you want to skip the hunt, here’s a cool way to make your own using the stuff you have already in your home.

Here’s how you make a Pinhole Projector to safely view Monday’s solar eclipse.

What You Need:

Cereal Box or Shoebox

Pen or Pencil

1 or 2 pieces of white paper

Aluminum Foil

Push Pin

Scissors

Scotch Tape

Here’s how you make your Pinhole Projector —

The first thing to do is to take your cereal box and trace a piece of paper along the bottom of the box.

Next, you cut out the piece of paper that you traced.

Open the bottom of the box and put the cut piece of paper onto the bottom of the box and tape it so that it sticks.

Flip the box over and cut or rip holes on both the left and right sides of the top of the cereal box. Make sure that the holes are big enough to for you to see out of them.

Cover the hole on the left side of the box with aluminum foil and tape it so that it sticks. The next thing you do is stick a push pin into the tin foil so that the hole is big enough for the sun to peek through.

When you’re done, stand with the sun to the back of you. Look through the right side of the hole. This will allow the sun’s rays to come through the pinhole on the left side of the cereal box and onto the paper on the other side of the box.

For more information on the solar eclipse, click here.

.