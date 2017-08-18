Fargo City Commissioners Unsure if Pro-White Rally Will Happen

FARGO, ND — A violent rally which swarmed the streets of Charlottesville involved people from all over the country, including Fargo.

Pete Tefft drew lots of attention to himself and his beliefs.

In an interview with KFGO, he said he is bringing a rally to Fargo this October to get more attention.

“We’ll look at this closely. I assure the residents we really do not want to have a white supremacist gathering in our community. We don’t think it puts the city of Fargo in a good light,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

Tefft claims he began reaching out to city leaders for this event.

“I’ve spoken with members of the city council but I haven’t yet applied for a permit, no,” said Tefft.

But Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said the he and the commissioners have heard nothing from Tefft.

“I just have talked to three commissioners this morning and I don’t know anybody he’s talked to,” said Mahoney.

The mayor said if a pro–white rally happens in town, it will be controlled and safe.

“We want people to know number one they’re safe, they’re in a safe community and we’re an embracing community that wants all people to feel safe and comfortable in the community,” said Mahoney.

Since no permit was submitted, there is no guarantee this event will happen.

“We’re not really sure an event is being planned but we think we have one gentleman who talks about it but we’re not really sure that’s going to happen,” said Mahoney.

If it does happen, city officials and law enforcement will be ready to protect anyone involved.

“We will be well prepared to make sure nothing bad happens,” said Mahoney.

To listen to KFGO’s full interview with Tefft, click here.