Fargo Police Asking for Help in Identifying Casey’s Robbery Suspects

FARGO, ND — Police need help looking for two suspects caught on surveillance video robbing a Casey’s General Store in Fargo.

It happened at around four 0′ clock Tuesday morning at their 10th Street North location.

The two white males are seen walking in the store wearing black hoodies and covering their faces.

Police say they pulled a knife and a gun on an employee before taking an amount of cash worth less than their clothes.

Officers demand the suspects turn themselves in to reduce jail time, saying they will find them.