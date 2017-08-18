Fighting Hawks Soccer Downs Bison

E. Contino netted the lone goal of the contest to give UND the victory.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota Fighting Hawks netted a late goal to defeat the North Dakota State University women’s soccer team, 1-0, on Friday, Aug. 18, in front of 613 spectators at Dacotah Field in the regular season opener for both teams.

With the loss, the Bison drop to 0-1-0 on the season while North Dakota improves to 1-0-0 overall.

UND’s Emma Contino shot a 40-yard free kick into the upper right corner of the goal in the 84th-minute to put the Fighting Hawks in front, 1-0.

North Dakota held the Bison scoreless the final six minutes, securing the victory.

For the match, NDSU outshot UND, 23-10, including a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal, and took eight corner kicks compared to only two for the visitors.

Sophomore Mariah Haberle tallied eight shots and three shots on goal to lead the North Dakota State offense, while freshman Danielle Algera compiled four shots with three shots on target.

Bison sophomore goalkeeper Monica Polgar suffered the loss in goal after giving up the game-winning goal to drop to 0-1-0 on the season.

Catherine Klein picked up the victory between the pipes for the Fighting Hawks after making a match-high seven saves and giving up no goals to move to 1-0-0.

North Dakota State is scheduled to travel to St. Paul to take on preseason No. 19 ranked Minnesota on Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.