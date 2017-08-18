Grand Forks Railroad Bridge Fire Under Control

Call came in around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.
Joe Radske
Annette Sullivan

Grand Forks, ND — A railroad bridge fire in Grand Forks is under control, according to the Grand Forks Fire Department.

The call came into dispatch around 6:00 a.m., Friday morning that the railroad bridge at South 3rd Street and Kittson Avenue was on fire.

Investigators are on the scene searching for the cause of the fire.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Rick Aamot described it as “a large fire” on the pier closest to the edge of the Red River.

Officials say there was substantial damage to the bridge.

No injuries were reported.

The railroad bridge is closed along with part of 3rd St.

 

