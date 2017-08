Down the Line with Jeremy Klein: Trever Adams

Jeremy Klein introduces us to RedHawks infielder Trever Adams.

FARGO, N.D. — The middle of the order for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks has supplied the power for the team this season.

Trever Adams has been a big part of that, smacking seven homers in just 37 games for the RedHawks this season.

