Melinda’s Garden: Worms

Long thin slimy ones, short fat juicy ones... don't eat them, just let them do their thing.

We’ve all heard the children’s song about going out into the garden and eating some worms. But as gross as that idea is, worms themselves are actually pretty beneficial. They’re natural soil turners and their castings can provide great fertilizer for your plants. You can even buy worm poop or “tea” commercially that’s rated very highly as plant food.

Let Melinda Myers show you why you should keep worms in your garden (and off your plate) in this week’s Melinda’s Garden moment.