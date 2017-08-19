The Fargo Flea Market Returns to a Different Location

The market features local and regional craft sellers, food vendors and boutiques

FARGO, ND — The Red River Valley Fairgrounds may have just the market for lovers of antiques, handmade crafts and fresh produce.

The Fargo Flea Market is back in town for its 3rd annual event, but this year, it’s taking place at the Fairgrounds.

The market features local and regional craft sellers, boutiques, artists, food vendors and vintage re-sellers.

The event is two dollars for admission and free for kids 12 and under.

“We have a variety,” said Connie Bruse, the Fargo Flea Market Promoter. “We don’t do just the junk stuff or re purposed. We have art which is not typically in a flea market. Oh I love selling but my biggest thing is the hunt. I love the hunt for junk and antiques.”

The market’s last day is this Sunday from 9:00a.m. to 5:00p.m.