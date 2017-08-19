Community Mourns the Loss of Samuel Noeske: Free Counseling Offered

Samuel Noeske was a student with the Valley City Public School system

Courtesy: NewsDakota

VALLEY CITY, ND — The Valley City Public School District is offering free counseling services while the community mourns the loss of a child.

A page on the website CaringBridge says Samuel Noeske passed away on Friday at around 4:50a.m.

He was a student with the Valley City Public School system.

The website says he suffered from a cardiac event while being treated for his medical conditions.

The district is offering free counselling services at their office on 460 Central Avenue North on August 18th from 1:00p.m. to 6:00p.m., August 21st from 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., and on August 22nd 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.