Gold Tops Green 2-1 in NDSU Volleyball Scrimmage

NDSU will play Boise State in Season Opener on Aug. 25th

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU) — The Gold topped the Green 2-1 (26-24, 16-25, 25-16) in the annual North Dakota State University Green & Gold volleyball scrimmage to close out preseason workouts on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

NDSU is scheduled to open the regular season against Boise State at 4 p.m. Central Time Friday, Aug. 25, in the Arizona State Sun Devils Classic in Tempe. The Bison will also play Arizona State and Weber State next weekend.

“Overall, both teams today did a good job of just competing,” said NDSU interim head volleyball coach Jennifer Lopez, who was encouraged with the long rallies on both sides of the net during the scrimmage.

“It’s been something we’ve been stressing all preseason. It doesn’t matter who is on the court. You have to communicate, you have to work together and you just out to win. We saw that today with all of the different lineups. We saw some really good things and players getting after it.”

Erika Gelzinyte finished with a scrimmage-high 14 kills to lead the Gold, while Emily Halverson collected six kills and scrimmage-high four blocks. Another freshman, Bella Lein, led the Green with 12 kills and three blocks, while McKenzie Burke had eight kills and Allie Mauch added seven.

Brianna Rasmusson had 32 assists for the Green along with three blocks, a pair of aces and two kills. Both liberos, Mikaela Purnell for the Gold and Abbi Klos for the Green, each pocketed double-figure digs during the match.