RedHawks’ Bats Go Cold

The RedHawks fall to the Winnipeg Goldeyes 8-2

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks)— Even free blankets couldn’t warm the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks’ bats Saturday night in an 8-2 loss against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The loss halted what was a four game winning streak for the RedHawks who scored both of their runs in the bottom of the fifth. The first run was scored on a wild pitch and the other came on a RBI double by Devan Ahart. Mikey Obrien managed to hold Fargo-Moorhead for the rest of his 6.2 innings of work.

Tyler Stirewalt made his first start with the RedHawks this season, surrendering three runs on six hits, while striking out one and walking two. Stirewalt held a lead heading into the sixth before David Bergin drove in two on a single to give Goldeyes a lead that they wouldn’t turn back from.

With four hits in the eighth, the Goldeyes plated four runs on Tyler Thompson. Winnipeg added one more in the ninth when Josh Romanski drove in David Rohm.

The series continues tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 1 pm.