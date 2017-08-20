Rolette Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND — Authorities say a motorcyclist died when he failed to negotiate a curve on a road near Lake Metigoshe.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Derek Thompson, of Rolette, died in the Saturday afternoon accident.

The patrol says the motorcycle went into the ditch and struck a sign support.

Thompson was not wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.