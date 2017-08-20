Rolette Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Ox Cart Days Return to Crookston With A Huge Turnout
CROOKSTON, MINN., -- Ox Cart Days makes its return in Crookston for the 28th year in a row. After a few years of low turnout, organizers knew they needed to make a change.…
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND — Authorities say a motorcyclist died when he failed to negotiate a curve on a road near Lake Metigoshe.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Derek Thompson, of Rolette, died in the Saturday afternoon accident.
The patrol says the motorcycle went into the ditch and struck a sign support.
Thompson was not wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.