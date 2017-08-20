Winnipeg Takes Lead Late, RedHawks Fall

RedHawks two games out of the wild card following loss to Winnipeg.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks started a pitcher named Tyler for the third straight game and could not get the results they desired as they fell 4-3 on Sunday.

Tyler Herron got the no decision. He threw seven innings, giving up three runs and striking out eight Goldeye hitters. K.D. Kang had a two RBI single in the fourth, but the Goldeyes responded with a pair of home runs in the sixth and the RedHawks could not regain the lead the rest of the way.

With the loss the ‘Hawks are now two games back of the wild card leading Railcats and are a game-and-a-half back of the T-Bones as well.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will wrap up their four game series on Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m.