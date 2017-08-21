Special Election for Open Seat on the Moorhead School Board

Thirteen candidates filed for the race before the filing deadline last Tuesday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Voters in Moorhead will have a long list of candidates to consider for one open seat on the Moorhead School Board.

A special election will fill the seat left vacant by Laurie Johnson who resigned late last year in the middle of her four-year term.

The winner of the special election on November 7th will serve the remaining year of Johnson’s term.

If they want to continue to serve on the board, they’ll have to run again for a full term.

“It’s very exciting that we have that much interest in our community to have 13 people who want to be a part of the school board,” said Assistant Superintendent Missy Eidsness. “It is a job that carries great responsibility and takes time so we truly appreciate the interest that we see. ”

Moorhead School Board members are paid $800 per month.