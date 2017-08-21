Ask Danny: Keeping Your Basement Dry

On- and off-again storms can leave you feeling soggy below stairs.

We here in the Red River Valley region are no strangers to flooded basements. But since we escaped the spring thaw without a major flood, you’d think we wouldn’t have to worry about water in the basement, no?

Turns out, yes we do. One good soak and if your landscaping isn’t set up right, you can get a major deluge in your downstairs level. That’s where Danny Lipford comes in this week’s Ask Danny.