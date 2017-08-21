Berkshire Hathaway Holds Sunshine Kids Charity Golf Tournament at the Moorhead Country Club

The money raised will go towards sponsoring a one week trip somewhere in the country to sunshine kids in the area with cancer

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The greens were filled with golfers for the Sunshine Kids Charity Golf Tournament.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties hosted their 10th annual golf tournament at Moorhead Country Club.

All proceeds will support the Sunshine Kids Foundation.

The tournament was sold out with 40 teams participating.

Organizers said it’s a feeling like none other while helping those in need.

“It’s like winning the lottery, quite frankly, when you’re able to give back to your community and see these kids with their smiles on their faces going and doing something that is so well deserved,” said Tyrone Leslie, who is president and owner of Heritage Homes. “It is fabulous and their parents are tickled pink to be able to see their kids be a part of something so beautiful as this is.”

So far, the golf tournament has sold out every year.