Fargo Fashion Week

Paris, Milan, New York, Fargo.
Emily Welker

It’s time for the fall weather to start creeping in, and you know what that means: sprucing up your wardrobe with the latest looks to come down the runway.

This morning, we’re bringing the runway right to you. Starting September 5th  and running through the 8th, Fargo fashionistas are taking the city by storm. The 4-day show will feature regional designers, local stores, and looks for everyone.

To give us a sneak preview, show producer Natalie Sparrow brought a stylist and models to visit with Emily Welker and Jackie Kelly live in-studio on the Morning Show. See what you can learn about the coming fall trends and get an advance look at Fargo Fashion Week!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fargo-fashion-week-2017-tickets-30565328721

