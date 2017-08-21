Fargo’s Block 9 Construction Project May Be Delayed

Mahoney says rumblings that the project is in trouble are not true
TJ Nelson

FARGO, ND — Mayor Mahoney says construction on the Block 9 project could be delayed until next spring.

Work on the 18 story building in downtown Fargo was originally planned to start last year.

A hotel, offices, condos, a parking garage and a renovated city plaza are planned.

Mahoney says rumblings that the project is in trouble are not true.

He says there are several factors for the delay including a change in ownership for TMI Hospitality.

The company plans a luxury hotel in the $100 million development.

City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls the delay “unacceptable” since the city has a stake in the project after approving millions of dollars in tax breaks.

An update will be presented at next Monday’s city commission meeting.

