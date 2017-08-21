Local Broadcasting Icon, Don Dresser, Passes Away

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man who entertained radio listeners for decades in the region has passed away.

Don Dresser, 84, died Friday at Lilac Assisted Living in Moorhead.

His radio career began at KTRF in Thief River Falls in the 1950’s.

Don heard about an opening at 970 WDAY in Fargo and applied and eventually became part of a popular morning duo with Morrie Carlson in the 1960’s.

Other partners over the years included Earl Williams, Boyd Christenson and Orly Knutson.

Don retired from radio in 1994 and was inducted into the Minnesota Radio Hall of Fame in 2002.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Dilworth Lutheran Church.