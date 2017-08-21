NDSU Physics Department Hosts Eclipse Viewing Party

FARGO, ND — Students, staff and members of the community joined the NDSU physics department in hosting an eclipse viewing party.

The group gathered at the south end of the engineering building to view the partial solar eclipse.

They had certified glasses on hand to everyone could see the spectacle taking place here in the area.

Faculty and students from the physics department were also there to answer questions about why the eclipse is a significant event for our area.

“It’s very exciting to be able to see an astronomical event right in our backyard here without having to travel,” said Dr. Alexander Wagner, who is with the Physics Department. “The people who are most excited about it are about six hours south of here where you have a full total eclipse, which is even more spectacular to see.”

The F-M area will see a total solar eclipse in the year 2099 so get prepared and buy your glasses now.