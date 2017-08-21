NDSU Welcomes Incoming Freshman Class to Campus

The tassels represent the university's commitment to academics and keeping students focused on their goals throughout their time at NDSU.

FARGO, ND — It’s not every day you get a welcome from the president, but that’s what happened to the incoming freshman class at NDSU.

President Dean Bresciani greeted new students to the campus and welcomed them into the community by giving out the freshman tassels.

Student Body Council President Mason Wenzel says this year’s freshman class already is showing an energy he hopes they keep up throughout the year.

“One of the biggest things I was told when I was a freshman is make sure you really put yourself out there,” Wenzel said. “I think that’s a really big part of it. There’s no benefit in staying in your residence hall every day and not reaching out or branching out and getting to know people.”

“I’m looking forward to being able to start my career,” said freshman Robert Jones, who is studying mechanical engineering. “To be able to reach that goal that I have set in mind. I also am really looking forward to being in the marching band because that was something that I was involved with back home.”

President Bresciani said this year’s incoming freshman class is one of the largest in NDSU history.