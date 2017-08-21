RedHawks Win Series Finale over Winnipeg

RedHawks remain in wild card hunt with victory over Goldeyes.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead wrapped up their four-game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes Monday night with a 9-3 victory.

Will Solomon picked up the victory on the mound. Solomon threw seven innings, giving up four hits and striking out five Goldeye hitters.

Both Devan Ahart and Keury De La Cruz belted their sixth home runs of the season to pace the offense. Fargo-Moorhead will travel to Sioux Falls for a three game series before returning home Friday to take on St. Paul.

Tuesday nights game in Sioux Falls is set for 7:02 p.m.